Gumtree bans ads on live donkeys

28 February 2017 9:00 PM

Speaking to Estelle Nagel - Gumtree Head of Communications. Online sales website Gumtree yesterday announced that it had banned advertisements offering donkeys in South Africa to prevent inhumane killings of the animals to meet Chinese demand for their skins. Donkeys are being increasingly slaughtered in South Africa to supply smugglers who export the skins to China, where they are believed to have medicinal properties.