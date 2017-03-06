Four girls missing

6 March 2017 8:20 PM

Speaking to Dessie Rechner - Director at Pink Ladies. 17-year-old Nayoca Plato and Robin van Leeve, 19, disappeared on 1 March in Kuils River. Police have recovered footage of where the girls were last seen, but asks that anyone with information on the whereabouts of the girls please step forward. According to CCTV footage the pair was last seen at approximately 7.15am nearby McDonald’s at the corner of Kerk Street and Van Riebeeck Road in Kuils River. It's emerged that there are two more girls who've disappeared. Michaela Du Preez disappeared from her Highbury home last week. Sixteen-year-old Chandre Snyman was last seen at Labori High School in Paarl last Monday.