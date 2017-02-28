SPeaking to Dr. Pali Lehlola - Statistician-General. Statistics South Africa says 460,236 deaths were recorded in 2015 which marks a 3% decline compared to the previous period. Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla has released the latest mortality rates and causes of death report.
Mortality and causes of death in SA
