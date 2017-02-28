The Koketso Sachane Show

Mortality and causes of death in SA


SPeaking to Dr. Pali Lehlola - Statistician-General. Statistics South Africa says 460,236 deaths were recorded in 2015 which marks a 3% decline compared to the previous period. Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla has released the latest mortality rates and causes of death report.

Grant Powell the Stunt man

Grant Powell the Stunt man

29 October 2018 10:34 PM
Jamal Khashoggi

Jamal Khashoggi

16 October 2018 10:58 PM
Lawyers crossing the line during cross-examination

Lawyers crossing the line during cross-examination

16 October 2018 10:44 PM
Male infertility

Male infertility

16 October 2018 9:59 PM
CapeTalk Dads: Teaching boys about women bodies

CapeTalk Dads: Teaching boys about women bodies

16 October 2018 9:47 PM
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked

Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked

16 October 2018 9:13 PM
NPA needs to fill 1000 posts

NPA needs to fill 1000 posts

16 October 2018 8:51 PM
EFF defends Floyd

EFF defends Floyd

16 October 2018 8:33 PM
PAGAD: People Against Gangsterism And Drugs

PAGAD: People Against Gangsterism And Drugs

15 October 2018 10:58 PM
Omotoso abuse case update- Port Elizabeth

Omotoso abuse case update- Port Elizabeth

15 October 2018 10:17 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
#Change4Cancer
#Change4Cancer

Cancer survivor Xolani Gwala on how medication and care can be made accessible to all and it doesn't need to be a death sentence.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on 702.
The BizQuiz with Mercantile Bank
The BizQuiz with Mercantile Bank

Test your business knowledge in the Biz Quiz.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of 702 is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!
We’d love to meet you!
We’d love to meet you!

Experience the thrill of live talk radio as it happens!
EWN Headlines
Family says there are discrepancies surrounding info on how Yadhana Jadoo died
Family says there are discrepancies surrounding info on how Yadhana Jadoo died

Yadhana Jadoo died in Cairo earlier this year while she was on a fellowship programme as a guest of the Egyptian government and the African Journalists Union.

HHP’s ex-partner, mother of their son dies
HHP’s ex-partner, mother of their son dies

Family spokesperson Nkululeko Ncana has confirmed Lerato Khanye passed away on Monday morning at a Johannesburg hospital.
8 nabbed for possession of lion bones, tiger skin
8 nabbed for possession of lion bones, tiger skin

The authorities seized large machines at a farm outside Klerksdorp as well where it's alleged the animals were slaughtered.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us