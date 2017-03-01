School bullying & Gugulethu shutdown

1 March 2017 8:51 PM

Speaking to Paddy Attwell - Head of COmmunications: WCED A 13-year-old boy will require surgery for facial injuries he sustained during the attack at Parow West Primary School last Thursday. He was assaulted allegedly by a fellow pupil. His parents say it's not the ??rst time he's been bullied at school. At the same time, what is the department doing to resolve the situation at a Gugulethu school after angry parents shut it down? Parents say classes will not resume at Mseki Primary School until they get a clear response to their demands from the department.