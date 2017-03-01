Speaking to Sipho Ngwema - Head of Communications at Competition Commission. This follows an investigation by the Commission, which found that Unilever and Sime Darby divided markets by allocating speci..c types of products and customers goods in the market for the manufacturing and supply of bakery and cooking products throughout South Africa. This conduct contravenes the Competition Act.
Unilever busted
