Land debate

28 February 2017 8:54 PM

Speaking to Lindsay Dentlinger - EWN reporter. A motion by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) or a review of Constitutional provisions on land expropriation failed in the National Assembly earlier today. EFF leader Julius Malema had asked the House to agree to set up a committee to look into possible amendments that would allow for the expropriation of land without compensation. But the ANC and most other opposition parties agreed that expropriation without compensation could not be contemplated.