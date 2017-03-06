You Knew. Because we told you - Mark Heywood

6 March 2017 9:34 PM

Speaking to Mark Heywood - Section 27: Director. Mark wrote: From within the ANC the voices of only a few lone revolutionaries will stand out. Among them will be Mavuso Msimang one of the earliest critics. Ben Turok will be another. Then came Sipho Pityana. Barbara Hogan spoke out. So did Mathews Phosa. There were then most of the veterans, and a few others. Not many. Lone voices. Important all. But little more than a handful. Most remained eerily, disappointingly, silent. Yes, some have questioned why the Phosas of the world only speak out now. Well, at least they spoke out. It's still not too late.