Madikizela elected acting WC leader

26 February 2017 9:31 PM

Speaking to Bonginkosi Madikizela - Acting DA Leader in the WC. MEC of Human Settlements in the Western Cape, Bonginkosi Madikizela, is the new interim provincial leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the province. He was one of five candidates who contested the election, and will now serve as interim leader until the next provincial elective congress in August this year.