ANC policy documents for conference

Speaking to Theo Venter - Political analyst. The ANC has launched its policy discussion documents for its conference in June. The party held a briefing earlier on Sunday, with its chairpersons of the various NEC sub committees. Members of the party will now review the implementation of the current policies and propose areas for the review of policies to be adopted at the national conference in December.
