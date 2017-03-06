Mahlobo on social media regulation

6 March 2017 10:22 PM

Speaking to David Mahlobo - State Security Minister. State Security Minister David Mahlobo says social media, instead of providing "endless opportunities" for personal and business interaction, has become host to negative and untrue opinions. Mahlobo says government is considering plans to regulate social media in order to curb fake news. Many social media users have reacted angrily to this. How would government go about regulating? And will it take people's objections into consideration?