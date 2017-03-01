What “decolonised education” should and shouldn’t mean

1 March 2017 10:18 PM

Speaking to Professor Brenda Wingfield - Professor & Deputy Dean: Research & post graduate studies: UP. Professor Wingfield writes: University students in very di??erent countries, South Africa, England and the US, argue that it’s time to decolonise higher education. What does this mean? What would acquiescing to the students’ push mean for research, science and academic collaboration? First it’s necessary to understand those two words: “decolonisation” and “education”. The Cambridge dictionary calls decolonisation “the process in which a country that was previously a colony controlled by another country becomes politically independent”. “Education”, meanwhile, is what the Oxford dictionary calls “the process of receiving or giving systematic instruction, especially at a school or university”.