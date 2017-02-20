Mugabe claps back at Malema

20 February 2017 10:35 PM

Speaking to Elias Mambo - Zim Independant Journalist. Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has for the ⁕rst time responded to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema's call in January that he must step down. According to media reports, Mugabe "brushed off" Malema's utterances, saying the call to step down must come from his ruling Zanu-PF party.