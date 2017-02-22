Speaking to Victor Magwedze EWN. A study by the Soul City Institute has found that young people in both urban and rural areas are heavily exposed to persuasive and appealing alcohol advertising. The institute says, added to this, the easy access to and low costs of alcohol also perpetuate its misuse, leading to increased health risks.
Youth heavily exposed to booze advertising
