Safe Ride campaign - Sexual harassment and assault women face while in taxis

20 February 2017 8:24 PM

Speaking to Phillip Taaibosch - Santaco president. The initiative launched by Sonke Gender Justice and the Mosaic Training, Service and Healing Centre for Women in partnership with the South African National Taxi Association (Santaco) and the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata), seeks to end the abuse female passengers experience. At least two incidents of rape in taxis had been reported this month, Mosaic counsellor Zoleka Mali said. Both incidents took place in Philippi, she said. The Safe Rides Campaign is aimed at addressing harassment and sexual violence against passengers by taxi drivers and queue marshals in South Africa.