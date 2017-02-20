Cape rental prices are very high

20 February 2017 8:43 PM

Speaking to Michelle Dickens - TPN managing director. Prices for rental accommodation in Cape Town have continued to soar and are now nearly double compared with just seven years ago. Figures released by credit bureau TPN, which vets the credit records of tenants who stay in rental properties, disclosed that the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the Mother City was around R7 000, more than double what the average South African earns a month.