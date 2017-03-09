Gino Lee is a musician actor, pianist, music producer and model but says music has always been his łrst love. He started playing piano from the age of six, creating new melodies on the family’s old piano. By age 12, he began to perform professionally in front of mass audiences.
Profling young musician Gino Lee
