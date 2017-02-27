27 February 2017 9:18 PM

Speaking to Robert Whittaker - Clinical psychologist. South Africa is currently observing Teen Suicide Prevention Week. Teenagers and young adolescents are increasingly confronted with new challenges, peer pressure, demanding relationships and the like, the growing phenomenon of self-harm as a means of regulating their emotions comes as no surprise. Clinical psychologist Robert Whittaker says the prevalence of self-harm is increasingly common in teen populations.