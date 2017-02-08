Meerendal wines

8 February 2017 10:50 PM

Speaking to Bennie Howard - Marketing Manager: Meerendal. Meerendal is involved in a number of charities. They have the BIGFEET Elephant Foundation which donates donates R1 per bottle of BIGFEET Pressed for Elephants wine. It's been going since 2013. They also have the Songo.info which works with the children of Kayamandi. The aim is to create a community for children and a safe place for them to grow and develop.