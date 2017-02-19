Sassa bungle

19 February 2017 11:01 PM

Speaking to Craig McKune - Reporter: Amabhungane. Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has rejected Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan's proposal for banks and the post office to distribute social grants in April. Bathabile argues the treasury’s proposal to distribute R10-billion in monthly grants was impractical and “not thought through carefully”. Meanwhile, Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) may squeeze the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) for an extra R1.3-billion a year to extend its welfare distribution contract – and Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini is making sure it gets what it wants.