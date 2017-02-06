Speaking to artist Lyle Dolman German airline Lufthansa is working with Cape Town graffiti artists Lyle Dolman and Mathew Schafer from Arts Alternative to create a series of temporary art installations showing how much the airline loves the Mother City.
Painting CT with Lyle Dolman
