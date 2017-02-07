CapeTalk Dads: Nali bali

7 February 2017 10:03 PM

Speaking to Sally Mills - NaliBali: Communications Officer. The national Nalíbali reading-for-enjoyment campaign aims to break its 2016 record and read aloud to at least half a million children across South Africa this World Read Aloud Day, Thursday 16 February. The campaign aims to raise awareness among adults and caregivers of the vital role of reading aloud in children’s literacy development by issuing a brand new story and calling on its friends, partners and members of the public to join them in reading it out loud to children on the same day.