Minimum wage takes effect May 2018

8 February 2017 9:35 PM

Speaking to Marie Bean - Labour Law Expert. Deputy President earlier today confirmed that all labour federations except the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) have signed the national minimum wage agreement. The Presidency said the signing ceremony in Cape Town had been postponed due to Cosatu's request for more time to consult its members on the minimum wage figure. The labour federation says its members want a monthly minimum wage of R4,500, which cannot be achieved on the agreed R20 an hour (per day) deal.