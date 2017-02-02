Probe into the local chicken industry for job losses

2 February 2017 9:41 PM

Speaking to David Wolpert - CEO: Association of Meat Importers and Exporters of SA. The Association of Meat Importers and Exporters of SA (Amie) has rejected claims that it is responsible for job losses and is now calling for an investigation into the local chicken industry. "For as long as the local industry willfully deflects scrutiny from its own systemic problem, South Africa’s food security remains at risk. That is why I have requested that the Portfolio Committee Chair on Trade and Industry consider launching an appropriate Parliamentary inquiry into the local chicken industry," Amie CEO David Wolpert said in a statement on Wednesday.