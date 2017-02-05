Lily Mine tragedy now a year on

5 February 2017 9:36 PM

Speaking to Victor Magwedze - EWN reporter. The Mineral Resources Department says retrieving the metal structure that trapped three mineworkers underground at the Lily Mine almost a year ago remains its primary concern. The department says it has worked tirelessly with the mining company to ensure that the bodies of Pretty Nkambule, Yvonne Mnisi and Solomon Nyerende are brought back to the surface.