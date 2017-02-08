How effective is parliament & MPs

8 February 2017 9:28 PM

Speaking to Zukiswa Kota - Head of monitoring at the Public Service Accountibilty Monitor. Once the glitzy ceremony is over, it will be back to work for MPs. But how effective is Parliament? Are the MPs doing their work delegently? What about parliamentary committees? We've seen people falling asleep. The question is, is the work being done? A group of civil society groups have been monitoring the average performance of legislatures.