Jiba and Mrwebi to appeal

30 January 2017 9:06 PM

Speaking Barry Bateman - EWN reporter. The High Court in Pretoria today ruled that senior National Prosetuting Authority (NPA) officials Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi may appeal the decision to be stricken off the roll of advocates. The pair was struck from the roll in September 2016 for their handling of the case against Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdhluli.