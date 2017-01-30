New AU chair announced

Speaking to Carien du Plessis - Journalist in Addis Ababa. Chad’s foreign minister Moussa Faki Mahamat is the next AU Commission chairperson. The results were informally announced by jubilation in the halls of the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa shortly before 17:00 east African time.
