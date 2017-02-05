EWN journos held hostage

5 February 2017 11:10 PM

Speaking to Pelane Phakgadi EWN journalist. Two EWN journalists were earlier prevented from leaving a school at Vuwani, effectively being held hostage. The incident began after the two entered an open yard at the school to talk to caretakers and pupils. However, the situation soon turned and they were locked in for a number of hours. The police eventually arrived and the situation was resolved. EWN has been visiting the area ahead of a protest on Monday. The protest is against the demarcation of the area into another municipality.