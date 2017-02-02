DA night vigil outside Makhura's office

2 February 2017 9:26 PM

Speaking to Jack Bloom - Gauteng Shadow Health MEC. The Democratic Alliance (DA) held a night vigil outside the office of Gauteng Premier David Makhura today. The party said the candlelight vigil is in support of the 94 mental health patients who died after they were moved from the Esidimeni. The party says Makhura must resign for his failure to prevent the deaths.