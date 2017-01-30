Naked pictures scam for cash

30 January 2017 10:09 PM

Speaking to Stephen King - CEO: SA community crime watch. Nearly 200 victims have come forward in the “naked pics for cash” scam that was blown wide open this week, with targets in a widespread national extortion racket speaking out. Most of the victims are from KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. SA Community Crime Watch (SACCW) sounded the alarm and yesterday the scam was being circulated on social media platforms. Men and women are allegedly contacted via Facebook and WhatsApp, supposedly by an attractive woman or man, who o?ers to send naked pictures in return for explicit pictures of the target.