Sassa assures grants will be paid to beneficiaries within 2 months

2 February 2017 9:34 PM

Speaking to Elroy Paulus - Black Sash Advocacy Manager. The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has again given its assurance that grants will be paid to all its 17 million beneficiaries within the two months despite a pending Constitutional Court judgment. Yesterday, Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini did not attend a briefing in Parliament where Sassa informed the portfolio committee on its readiness to take over the distribution of R141 billion in social grants. The agency says it will handle the payments internally from April when a contract with cash paymaster services comes to an end.