Speaking to Billy Domingo - CEO Espafrica. It's almost time for the annual Cape Town International Festival which is held at the CTICC. The lineup includes Thandiswa Mazwai, Jonas Gwangwa and friends, Jaafunk, Tom Misch and Laura Mvula both from the UK and so many more. It starts on 31 March to 1 April.
