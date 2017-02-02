Who's going to fix the SABC?

2 February 2017 9:49 PM

Speaking to Kate Skinner - Broadcast researcher. Skinner writes: South Africa’s public broadcaster, the SABC, is in trouble. It has been for years. But things are a little more dangerous than before. There are two critical processes on the go: one to address the SABC’s financial and governance crises, and the second to appoint an interim board. Each must be concluded in the public interest. If the processes unravel there may be little hope of arresting the SABC’s long-term decline and marginalisation. And that will also be a problem for democracy. Through its radio and television offerings, the SABC has the widest media reach in the country.