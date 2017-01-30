Speaking to Kevin Brandt EWN reporter. Earlier today, Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille con᭘rmed she's resigned as leader of the DA in the Western Cape. She says she wants to focus on her responsibilities as mayor. She maintains there's nothing untoward with her decision to step down. Political parties have reacted to De Lille's resignation some saying she's been pushed.
Patricia de Lille steps aside
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
15 October 2018 10:17 PM