Speaking to Latoya West-Blackwood | Features writer Kingston Jamaica. Peter Abrahams, one of South Africa’s acclaimed black writers, whose novel Mine Boy focused on racial oppression in the land of his birth, died last week at home in St ndrew Parish, Jamaica, aged 97.
Legacy of Peter Abrahams
