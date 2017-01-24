Largest crocheted blanket reclaimed by SA

Speaking to Carolyn Steyn - Founder: 67 Blankets for Madiba Day. South Africa has reclaimed the record for the largest crocheted blanket beating India's previous record. Yesterday, hundreds of excited inmates and wardens were honoured for their role in making the world’s biggest blanket.
