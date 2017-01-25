Tafelberg housing

25 January 2017 9:18 PM

Speaking to Bonginkosi Madikizela - WC Humans Settlements MEC. A Cape Town lobby group says it is concerned by the Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela's views on social housing. Madikizela said the “fuss and obsession with Tafelberg is ill-informed” and that he supports a mixed development that takes place on a big enough site.