Speaking to Solly Moeng - Brand Manager. The brother of Reshall Jimmy who died when his Ford Kuga burst into flames in December 2015 says he's disgusted with the way the car manufacturer has dealt with the situation. More than a year later, Ford has announced a safety recall of the Kuga. Over 35 vehicles have since gone up in flames.
Ford's PR disaster
