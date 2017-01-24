24 January 2017 9:27 PM

Speaking to Moulana Shuaib Appelby - Spokesperson MJC The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has urged residents to submit their comments on the prevention and combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill. The MJC is calling on locals to get involved, in light of recent incidents in which two mosques were defaced in Simons Town and Kalk Bay. The bill seeks to put in place measures to prevent and address offences including hate crimes.