Speaking to Ben Cowley - CEO: Gravel Road Distribution and Retro Afrika Bioscope. Retro Africa Bioscope is screening Joe Bullet, the first South African independent film but was bannedfrom public eye by the apartheid government after two screenings. The film has now been digitally remastered and is ready for public viewing. Capetonians can enjoy the free outdoor cinema in celebration.
The screening of Joe Bullet remastered
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM