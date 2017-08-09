Jacob Zuma has survived his 8th motion of no confidence vote, the first secret ballot held. You know our parody master Jay Makopo has something to say about it. Here he is with a brand new song, He Ain't Goin' Nowhere.
Jay Makopo - He Ain't Goin' Nowhere (Parody)
