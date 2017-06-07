Our resident parody master Jay Makopo is back at it. This time, he took everything that's in the diary of President Jacob "Teflon JZ" Zuma and turned it into what should become a hit song. Titled, I'm Not Moving, go ahead and take a listen.
I'm not moving...
