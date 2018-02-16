South African acting legends, Dr John Kani and Connie Chiume chat to 947's Anele on the Breakfast Club show about their roles in Black Panther, the response from fans and more.
Dr John Kani and Connie Chiume on Black Panther and their roles in the movie
|
12 October 2018 5:14 PM
|
12 October 2018 5:10 PM
|
Breakfast Club - 947 and Balwin give you an opportunity to win a R2 million apartment!
|
12 October 2018 5:06 PM
|
12 October 2018 5:03 PM
|
12 October 2018 5:00 PM
|
Breakfast Club - Reincarnation: Samantha's husband believes he was the Samurai Warrior. Call us and let us know!
|
12 October 2018 4:57 PM
|
12 October 2018 4:53 PM
|
Breakfast Club - Reincarnation: Call us and let us know your story!
|
12 October 2018 4:48 PM
|
Breakfast Club - Do you believe you've been reincarnated? Call us and let us know!
|
12 October 2018 4:44 PM
|
12 October 2018 4:34 PM