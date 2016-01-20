Anele has 60 seconds to get up close and peronal with someone interesting! She chats to Cape Town comedian Dillan Oliphants. He recently won The Roast challenge with Jeff Ross. We find out what makes him tick in 60 seconds!
Made in a Minute - Dillan Oliphant
