947 Breakfast Club

Breakfast Club - Stash The Cash - 070318


This March, 947 and Emperors Palace want you to COIN IT in the most epic way. Stash the Cash with Emperors Palace on 947 is back. This time, we’re giving you MORE. More cash. More prizes. In fact, the MOST we’ve ever given away! There’s up to R800 000 in cash and prizes from The Palace of Dreams for you to win. All you have to do is register on 947.co.za. We could be calling you to play live on air. You just need to shout STOP before the vault closes, and you get to win your share of R800 000 in cash and epic prizes from the Palace of Dreams. If you’re a Winners Circle member, you’ll coin it even more with amazing bonus experiences. You can also get minted at Emperors Palace with over R25 million in Cash and Prizes in their latest epic promotion: Coin It.  Stash the Cash with Emperors Palace on 947. Get The Most with Emperors Palace. The Palace of Dreams.

Ajay wins R10,000 in the Gold Reef City Pop Quiz... Gangnam Style!

Ajay wins R10,000 in the Gold Reef City Pop Quiz... Gangnam Style!

26 November 2018 8:34 AM
Black Friday promotion specials from The Breakfast Club!

Black Friday promotion specials from The Breakfast Club!

23 November 2018 3:04 PM
Black Friday promotion specials from The Breakfast Club!

Black Friday promotion specials from The Breakfast Club!

23 November 2018 3:02 PM
New year's resolutions!

New year's resolutions!

23 November 2018 3:00 PM
The vitality of learning something new!

The vitality of learning something new!

23 November 2018 2:58 PM
Guns N' Roses Pop Quiz!

Guns N' Roses Pop Quiz!

23 November 2018 2:56 PM
Gold Reef City R20 000 Pop Quiz!

Gold Reef City R20 000 Pop Quiz!

23 November 2018 2:55 PM
Are you brand loyal or just lazy to switch products?

Are you brand loyal or just lazy to switch products?

23 November 2018 2:53 PM
The limits to your office work space!

The limits to your office work space!

22 November 2018 2:07 PM
Guns N' Roses school of rock Pop Quiz!

Guns N' Roses school of rock Pop Quiz!

22 November 2018 2:04 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
#Change4Cancer
#Change4Cancer

Cancer survivor Xolani Gwala on how medication and care can be made accessible to all and it doesn't need to be a death sentence.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on 702.
The BizQuiz with Mercantile Bank
The BizQuiz with Mercantile Bank

Test your business knowledge in the Biz Quiz.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of 702 is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!
We’d love to meet you!
We’d love to meet you!

Experience the thrill of live talk radio as it happens!
EWN Headlines
Limpopo man arrested for demanding bribe in exchange for tender
Limpopo man arrested for demanding bribe in exchange for tender

The suspect allegedly demanded R100,000 in exchange for the contract.

#RandReport: Rand rand, stocks slide as trade tensions weigh
#RandReport: Rand rand, stocks slide as trade tensions weigh

At 1545 GMT the rand traded at 13.9500 per dollar, 0.25% weaker than its New York close of 13.9150.

EFF snubs meeting with Sanef to discuss threats, intimidation against journos
EFF snubs meeting with Sanef to discuss threats, intimidation against journos

Addressing his party supporters last week, Julius Malema called on his supporters to ‘deal decisively’ with some journalists whom he mentioned by name.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us