BRICS Report: Russia

29 November 2016 10:12 AM

The average Russian has begun to think more favorably about the United States, with over half the participants in the latest polls saying they expect President-elect Donald Trump to further improve relations between the two nations. Russia losing patience with Google over non-compliance with antitrust ruling. Google will face another fine from Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) if it fails to comply with a regulatory instruction to stop abusing its market position and pay the original $6.8 million penalty for the violation. Speaking during the South Africa-Russia Business Council in Pretoria on Thursday, the deputy director-general of trade and investment at the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti), Pumla Ncapayi, said there was greater potential for trade gains with Russia, particularly in the identified sectors. Ncapayi said Russia was South Africa’s key strategic trading partner within the Integrated National Export Strategy.