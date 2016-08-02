BRICS Report: Brazil

2 August 2016 10:46 AM

Defense Minister Raul Jungmann on Sunday officially kicked off the security operations for the Rio 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The Brazilian Army, Navy and Air Force will make more than 22,000 men available to take care of defense and security of athletes, local residents, and tourists in Rio during the two events. Former Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has filed a petition with the UN human rights committee outlining alleged abuses of power in the corruption case he is embroiled in. Chinese consumers are eating more beef than the country can produce, and that’s led to a sales bonanza for exporters in Brazil. About a year after recovering from a mad-cow scare, Brazil has supplanted Australia as the biggest seller of beef to China, where a production deficit is widening and imports are heading for a record.