Brics - China

26 July 2016 11:02 AM

An international tribunal in The Hague overwhelmingly backed the Philippines in a case on the disputed waters of the South China Sea, ruling that rocky outcrops claimed by China cannot be used as the basis of territorial claims. North Korea’s fifth underground nuclear test, when it happens sometime later this year, will occasion dread and set off the usual flutter of apprehension in the West. China has said it will help developing nations implement the UN's 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).