BRICS Report: Russia


Russia to end decade’s long ban against HIV infected foreigners Russia is mulling lifting longstanding restrictions on entry of HIV-infected foreign citizens, the country’s health minister said at a high-level meeting devoted to AIDS and HIV at the UN General Assembly. Russia is considering changing its current legislation regarding the rights of HIV-infected foreign citizens and lift restrictions that prohibit their entry to the country, Veronika Skvortsova, Russia’s health minister, said, speaking on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly conference on HIV and AIDS on Wednesday.   The St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) Russia's economy main focus at The St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) to take place this week with CEO calling for the lifting of sanctions against Russia. USA declined invitation to attend the forum. Thousands of corporate executives, government officials, diplomats, analysts and journalists are due to descend on St Petersburg as the 20th international economic forum kicks off in the city on Thursday.   Russia faces additional 6 months of EU sanctions The EU is set to roll over its Ukraine-related sanctions against Russia for a further six months despite signs of the mood towards Moscow softening in some of the bloc’s member states. Diplomats had feared the move would spark a major political battle between states such as Hungary, Greece and Italy, which favour a rethink on sanctions, and the more hawkish states, including Poland and the Baltic countries, which want the regime to continue.   UEFA threaten Russia and England with disqualification UEFA on Sunday threatened to kick Russia and England out of the European Championship finals over fan violence but admitted there were stadium security flaws. European football's governing body UEFA issued the warning as German hooligans became the latest to join street battles that have marred the tournament, following three days of clashes in Marseille between Russian and English fans.  

EWN Headlines
Meyerton Sassa beneficiaries 'haven't received payouts in 4 months'
Meyerton Sassa beneficiaries 'haven't received payouts in 4 months'

Residents have also complained about long queues and the attitudes of South Africa Social Security Agency officials.
2 shot dead in Durban Magistrates Court shooting
2 shot dead in Durban Magistrates Court shooting

The details surrounding the incident remain unclear at this stage, but it’s understood the shooting took place on the 8th floor.
Gordhan: 'EFF's lies and attacks on my family have gone too far'
Gordhan: 'EFF's lies and attacks on my family have gone too far'

The minister laid three criminal complaints against EFF leader Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu at the Brooklyn Police Station on Monday morning.

