7 June 2016 10:48 AM

Brazilian Billionaire is ready to sing like a Canary as part of a plea around the corruption scandal Incarcerated for orchestrating the crime of the century, a Brazilian billionaire named Marcelo Odebrecht seeks revenge and promises to bring down as many as 50 politicians in the processes. One of them may even be recently suspended president Dilma Rousseff. The scandal stemming from Brazil’s state-run oil firm Petrobras has created unheard of dissaray in the capital. Interim president lacks credibility, and is banned from running again A mere 20 days into the seizure of power by the corruption-implicated “interim” President Michel Temer, overwhelming evidence has emerged proving that to be true: Already, two of the interim ministers in Temer’s all-white-male cabinet, including his anti-corruption minister, have been forced to resign after the emergence of secret recordings showing them plotting to obstruct that investigation (an investigation in which they, along with one-third of his cabinet, are personally implicated). Dilma Rouseff takes to the streets for Woman in Democracy The march of "Women for democracy and against the coup" in Brazil brought thousands to the streets to resist the unraveling of social gains threatened by Michel Temer. Suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff took to the streets in Rio de Janeiro Thursday along with thousands of women to reject the installed interim government of Michel Temer, slammed by protesters as a coup regime. M-Banking in Brazil growing exponentially Mobile banking is taking off in Brazil with a 138 percent adoption growth registered between 2014 and 2015. According to numbers by the Brazilian Banking Federation (Febraban), the number of banking transactions carried out via a mobile device has gone up from 4,7 billion in 2014 to 11,2 billion in the following year. A number of African countries are big users of mobile money transfer, but changes to how the service is taxed could see Ugandan users returning to more low-tech options. Currently, m-banking accounts for 21 percent of 51 billion operations that take place across the 17 largest banking institutions in Brazil.